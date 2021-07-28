KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 73,600 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 188,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 119,500 DN 2,000
KSOE 133,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,750 DN 550
OCI 125,000 UP 5,000
LS ELECTRIC 63,800 UP 800
KorZinc 533,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0
HyundaiMipoDock 83,600 UP 2,100
IS DONGSEO 54,300 DN 400
S-Oil 101,000 UP 2,600
LG Innotek 225,500 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 270,000 UP 1,500
HMM 41,900 UP 450
HYUNDAI WIA 95,600 DN 1,600
KumhoPetrochem 211,500 DN 2,000
Mobis 272,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,100 DN 800
S-1 81,100 DN 700
ZINUS 99,500 DN 1,000
Hanchem 261,000 DN 17,000
DWS 43,900 DN 350
KEPCO 24,950 UP 200
SamsungSecu 43,900 0
KG DONGBU STL 16,450 DN 250
SKTelecom 311,000 UP 7,000
SNT MOTIV 64,700 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 53,000 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 182,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,150 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 6,770 UP 20
Hanon Systems 15,750 DN 150
SK 273,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 63,600 UP 400
Handsome 39,000 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 17,900 DN 150
COWAY 85,800 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 110,000 UP 1,000
IBK 10,350 0
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
(News Focus) Hotline restoration raises hopes for inter-Korean summit, resumption of nuclear talks
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome