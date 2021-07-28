KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DONGSUH 30,450 UP 150
SamsungEng 24,250 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 142,500 UP 4,000
PanOcean 7,510 DN 190
SAMSUNG CARD 34,800 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 24,700 UP 500
KT 33,800 UP 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 19,650 DN 50
LG Uplus 14,950 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,100 UP 500
KT&G 82,600 0
LG Display 22,900 UP 400
Kangwonland 25,950 DN 50
NAVER 442,000 DN 10,000
Kakao 148,000 0
NCsoft 809,000 UP 3,000
KIWOOM 118,500 DN 500
DSME 32,750 DN 50
DSINFRA 16,350 0
DWEC 7,420 UP 120
DongwonF&B 217,500 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 43,050 UP 400
LGH&H 1,495,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 835,000 0
KEPCO E&C 55,100 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 82,900 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,150 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 164,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 261,500 DN 2,000
Huchems 24,300 DN 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,000 0
KIH 98,100 DN 800
LOTTE Himart 35,650 UP 450
GS 43,750 UP 200
CJ CGV 30,200 DN 400
LIG Nex1 43,650 DN 350
Fila Holdings 52,100 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,750 UP 600
(MORE)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
(News Focus) Hotline restoration raises hopes for inter-Korean summit, resumption of nuclear talks
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome