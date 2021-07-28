Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 July 28, 2021

DONGSUH 30,450 UP 150
SamsungEng 24,250 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 142,500 UP 4,000
PanOcean 7,510 DN 190
SAMSUNG CARD 34,800 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 24,700 UP 500
KT 33,800 UP 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 19,650 DN 50
LG Uplus 14,950 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,100 UP 500
KT&G 82,600 0
LG Display 22,900 UP 400
Kangwonland 25,950 DN 50
NAVER 442,000 DN 10,000
Kakao 148,000 0
NCsoft 809,000 UP 3,000
KIWOOM 118,500 DN 500
DSME 32,750 DN 50
DSINFRA 16,350 0
DWEC 7,420 UP 120
DongwonF&B 217,500 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 43,050 UP 400
LGH&H 1,495,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 835,000 0
KEPCO E&C 55,100 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 82,900 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,150 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 164,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 261,500 DN 2,000
Huchems 24,300 DN 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,000 0
KIH 98,100 DN 800
LOTTE Himart 35,650 UP 450
GS 43,750 UP 200
CJ CGV 30,200 DN 400
LIG Nex1 43,650 DN 350
Fila Holdings 52,100 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,750 UP 600
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!