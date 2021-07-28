KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 3,430 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 236,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 12,700 DN 300
SK Innovation 260,500 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 39,500 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 52,500 UP 400
Hansae 21,200 DN 250
LX HAUSYS 99,500 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 39,700 DN 300
CSWIND 83,900 UP 700
GKL 16,000 0
KOLON IND 80,200 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 323,500 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,670 UP 170
emart 169,500 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY489 00 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 55,400 DN 700
HANJINKAL 67,300 UP 500
DoubleUGames 61,400 DN 900
CUCKOO 128,000 UP 3,000
COSMAX 126,500 DN 2,000
MANDO 61,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 906,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 62,600 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 45,050 DN 1,850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 0
Netmarble 139,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68900 UP700
ORION 117,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,750 DN 200
BGF Retail 163,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 244,000 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 30,900 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 886,000 UP 10,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 602,000 UP 5,000
SKBS 166,000 UP 3,500
SK ie technology 229,500 UP 1,000
DL E&C 144,500 DN 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 10,500 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,000 UP 8,000
(END)
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
(News Focus) Hotline restoration raises hopes for inter-Korean summit, resumption of nuclear talks
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome