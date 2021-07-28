4 couriers collapse while working amid heat wave: union
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Four parcel delivery workers have collapsed over the past six days while toiling under poor conditions in the scorching weather, their union said Wednesday.
A 57-year-old courier at a Lotte Global Logistics terminal in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, fainted Wednesday morning, the Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union said.
He was loading packages in the facility without windows or fans when the room temperature hit 39.4 C, the union said. He complained of vertigo and fell down foaming at the mouth. He was sent to a nearby hospital.
"Union members have demanded the installation of windows, but the office has continued to ignore such demands," the union said.
On Friday, a 50-year-old worker contracted with Lotte was exhausted in his truck in a Seoul logistics center. The temperature there was around 35 C, and there were no fans installed, the union said.
A 51-year-old worker at CJ Logistics terminal in Seongnam, south of Seoul, was sent to a hospital Monday and a 34-year-old worker at the same facility Tuesday after they collapsed while delivering parcels, the union said.
(END)
