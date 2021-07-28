Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung C&T Q2 net profit up 51.2 pct to 333.8 bln won

All News 16:12 July 28, 2021

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 333.8 billion won (US$289.1 million), up 51.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 78.5 percent on-year to 425.2 billion won. Sales increased 18.3 percent to 8.54 trillion won.
