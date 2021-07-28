Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction swings to profits in Q2

All News 16:27 July 28, 2021

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 202 billion won (US$175 million), turning from a loss of 251.7 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 254.6 billion, compared with a loss of 140.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 11.7 percent to 2.9 trillion won.
