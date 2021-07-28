S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 28, 2021
All News 16:32 July 28, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.934 0.916 +1.8
2-year TB 1.259 1.230 +2.9
3-year TB 1.419 1.380 +3.9
10-year TB 1.862 1.868 -0.6
2-year MSB 1.272 1.241 +3.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.853 1.830 +2.3
91-day CD 0.700 0.700 0.0
(END)
