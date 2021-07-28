(Olympics) S. Korean golfers see iron shot accuracy as key to success
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Im Sung-jae and Kim Si-woo, the two South Korean male golfers competing at the Tokyo Olympics, said Wednesday hitting accurate iron shots will be crucial to success this week.
The men's golf tournament of the Tokyo Olympics begins Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo. Im, former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, and Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner, both said it was an honor to represent South Korea and that they'll try to do their nation proud.
Im, who played on the Japanese tour in 2016 and 2017, said well-manicured fairways on Japanese courses should make iron shots easier to hit.
"I've been trying to put my iron shots to within three meters of the pin," Im said, working on advice from the national team coach and eight-time PGA Tour winner, Choi Kyoung-ju. "Thanks to Coach Choi's help, I think I'll be able to attack the pin with confidence. I also think spending two years on the Japanese tour should help me this time."
Kim said every shot will be important to contend for a medal and added, "Based on how the course plays, we'll have to be particularly accurate with our irons. We've practiced shots for pins stuck in corners, and our preparation is going well."
The two players were so focused on the Olympics that they even skipped the Open Championship earlier this month.
The two golfers tiptoed around a question about earning military service exemption by winning an Olympic medal, saying they're only here to play for the country.
All healthy South Korean men between 18 and 28 must serve in the armed forces, but athletes who win an Olympic medal of any color receive exemptions.
Im has been paired with former No. 1 Rory McIlroy of Ireland and the reigning Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa of the United States for a 10:25 tee time. Kim will play with Rasmus Hoejgaard of Denmark and Romain Langasque of France, starting at 10:03 a.m.
World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain is missing after testing positive for COVID-19 while No. 2 Dustin Johnson pulled out earlier this year for scheduling reasons.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
(News Focus) Hotline restoration raises hopes for inter-Korean summit, resumption of nuclear talks
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome