Cheong Wa Dae says no talks held yet on inter-Korean summit
SEOUL -- The office of President Moon Jae-in dismissed a news report Wednesday that the two Koreas are in talks to arrange another summit.
Quoting unnamed government sources, Reuters reported that the two sides are seeking to hold summit talks between Moon and the North's leader Kim Jong-un. One of the sources was quoted as adding that a virtual summit could be an option due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-----------------
Watchdog identifies 21 suspected real estate speculation cases involving lawmakers, officials
SEOUL -- The state anti-corruption watchdog said Wednesday it has identified 21 new suspected real estate speculation cases involving lawmakers and other public servants and referred them to law enforcement authorities for further investigation.
The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission announced it had received a total of 65 tip-offs on suspicious real estate-related activities of those serving in the public sector during its special reporting period between March and June.
-----------------
(Olympics) S. Korean golfers see iron shot accuracy as key to success
TOKYO -- Im Sung-jae and Kim Si-woo, the two South Korean male golfers competing at the Tokyo Olympics, said Wednesday hitting accurate iron shots will be crucial to success this week.
The men's golf tournament of the Tokyo Olympics begins Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo. Im, former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, and Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner, both said it was an honor to represent South Korea and that they'll try to do their nation proud.
-----------------
Labor group calls for measures to protect construction workers from heat wave
SEOUL -- A local labor group called on authorities Wednesday to devise measures to protect construction workers from the ongoing heat wave that has gripped South Korea for nearly 10 days.
The Korean Construction Workers' Union (KCWU) made the request during its representatives' meeting with government officials and lawmakers at an apartment construction site in Seoul.
-----------------
Ward office moves to close controversial church for breaking COVID-19 rules
SEOUL -- Local authorities are in the process of closing a church in northern Seoul for holding in-person services in violation of COVID-19 rules, the Seoul metropolitan government said Wednesday.
Sarang Jeil Church held an in-person service on July 18, days after the government raised its social distancing guidelines for the capital area to the strictest Level 4. Under the current level, all worship services must be held virtually.
-----------------
S. Korean actor Zo In-sung donates 500 mln won to build school in Tanzania
SEOUL -- South Korean actor Zo In-sung has donated 500 million won (US$433,000) to build a school in Tanzania, a local welfare foundation said Wednesday.
The money was used to build the Singida New Vision School in central Tanzania in 2018, the Miral Welfare Foundation belatedly revealed in celebration of the actor's birthday, which falls on the day.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Bancow attracts young generation with Korean beef investment platform
SEOUL -- Many think of Korean beef as a luxury gift item or a special dish, but a new breed of young investors are discovering fresh investment opportunities in live cattle with a new crowdfunding platform.
Bancow, the Korean beef investment platform launched by Seoul-based startup Livestock Co., allows individuals to invest in yearling cattle from local livestock farms, where ranchers breed them, and they share the profits from their sales after 24-30 months.
