(LEAD) (Olympics) 'Avengers' of S. Korean fencing team up to win ultimate prize

Kim Jung-hwan, the elder statesman at 37, is the smallest of the bunch at 178 centimeters but uses his speed and guile to have his way around bigger opponents. He now has four Olympic medals, the two team gold medals and two individual bronze medals over the past three Olympics. He and Gu are the first South Korean fencers with multiple Olympic gold medals, and Kim is the all-time leader among all South Korean fencers in the overall medal count.