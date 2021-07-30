(Olympics) medal standings
All News 21:42 July 30, 2021
TOKYO, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Friday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|18
|9
|11
|38
|2
|Japan
|17
|4
|7
|28
|3
|United States
|14
|16
|11
|41
|4
|*ROC
|10
|14
|10
|34
|5
|Australia
|9
|2
|11
|22
|6
|Britain
|6
|9
|9
|24
|7
|South Korea
|5
|4
|6
|15
|8
|Netherlands
|3
|7
|5
|15
|9
|France
|3
|5
|5
|13
|10
|Germany
|3
|4
|9
|16
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
