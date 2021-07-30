Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) medal standings

All News 21:42 July 30, 2021

TOKYO, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Friday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 18 9 11 38
2 Japan 17 4 7 28
3 United States 14 16 11 41
4 *ROC 10 14 10 34
5 Australia 9 2 11 22
6 Britain 6 9 9 24
7 South Korea 5 4 6 15
8 Netherlands 3 7 5 15
9 France 3 5 5 13
10 Germany 3 4 9 16

* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!