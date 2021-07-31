(Olympics) medal standings
All News 23:53 July 31, 2021
TOKYO, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Saturday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|21
|13
|12
|44
|2
|Japan
|17
|5
|8
|30
|3
|United States
|16
|17
|13
|46
|4
|*ROC
|11
|15
|11
|37
|5
|Australia
|10
|3
|14
|27
|6
|Britain
|8
|9
|11
|28
|7
|South Korea
|5
|4
|7
|16
|8
|France
|4
|9
|6
|19
|9
|Netherlands
|4
|7
|5
|16
|10
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|3
|10
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(Olympics) Teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo calls Olympic debut 'turning point'
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Archer lets three gold medals do talking vs. online abusers
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases over 1,500 as infections show little signs of letup
-
Busan trying to cope with new virus cluster from department store
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo