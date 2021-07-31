Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) medal standings

All News 23:53 July 31, 2021

TOKYO, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Saturday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 21 13 12 44
2 Japan 17 5 8 30
3 United States 16 17 13 46
4 *ROC 11 15 11 37
5 Australia 10 3 14 27
6 Britain 8 9 11 28
7 South Korea 5 4 7 16
8 France 4 9 6 19
9 Netherlands 4 7 5 16
10 New Zealand 4 3 3 10

* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

