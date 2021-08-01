(Olympics) medal standings
All News 23:34 August 01, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Sunday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|24
|14
|13
|51
|2
|United States
|20
|23
|16
|59
|3
|Japan
|17
|5
|9
|31
|4
|Australia
|14
|3
|14
|31
|5
|*ROC
|12
|19
|13
|44
|6
|Britain
|10
|10
|12
|32
|7
|France
|5
|10
|6
|21
|8
|South Korea
|5
|4
|8
|17
|9
|Italy
|4
|8
|15
|27
|10
|Netherlands
|4
|7
|6
|17
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
