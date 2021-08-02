Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) medal standings

All News 22:28 August 02, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Monday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 29 17 16 62
2 United States 22 25 17 64
3 Japan 17 6 10 33
4 Australia 14 4 15 33
5 *ROC 12 21 17 50
6 Britain 11 12 12 35
7 France 6 10 7 23
8 Germany 6 6 11 23
9 South Korea 6 4 9 19
10 Netherlands 5 7 6 18

* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

