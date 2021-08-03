Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) medal standings

All News 23:25 August 03, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Tuesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 32 21 16 69
2 United States 24 28 21 73
3 Japan 19 6 11 36
4 Australia 14 4 15 33
5 *ROC 13 21 18 52
6 Britain 13 17 13 43
7 Germany 8 8 14 30
8 France 6 10 8 24
9 Netherlands 6 7 7 20
10 South Korea 6 4 9 19

* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

(END)

