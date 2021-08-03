(Olympics) medal standings
All News 23:25 August 03, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Tuesday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|32
|21
|16
|69
|2
|United States
|24
|28
|21
|73
|3
|Japan
|19
|6
|11
|36
|4
|Australia
|14
|4
|15
|33
|5
|*ROC
|13
|21
|18
|52
|6
|Britain
|13
|17
|13
|43
|7
|Germany
|8
|8
|14
|30
|8
|France
|6
|10
|8
|24
|9
|Netherlands
|6
|7
|7
|20
|10
|South Korea
|6
|4
|9
|19
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
