(Olympics) medal standings
All News 23:34 August 04, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics as of Wednesday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|32
|22
|16
|70
|2
|United States
|25
|31
|23
|79
|3
|Japan
|21
|7
|12
|40
|4
|Britain
|15
|18
|15
|48
|5
|Australia
|15
|4
|17
|36
|6
|*ROC
|14
|21
|18
|53
|7
|Germany
|8
|8
|16
|32
|8
|France
|6
|10
|9
|25
|9
|Italy
|6
|9
|15
|30
|10
|Netherlands
|6
|8
|9
|23
|11
|South Korea
|6
|4
|9
|19
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
