(Olympics) medal standings

All News 00:02 August 07, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics through Friday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 36 26 17 79
2 United States 31 36 31 98
3 Japan 24 11 16 51
4 Britain 18 20 20 58
5 *ROC 17 23 22 62
6 Australia 17 6 21 44
7 Italy 10 10 18 38
8 Germany 9 11 16 36
9 Netherlands 9 10 12 31
10 France 7 11 9 27
13 South Korea 6 4 9 19

* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

(END)

