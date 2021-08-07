Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) medal standings

All News 23:48 August 07, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics through Saturday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 38 31 18 87
2 United States 36 39 33 108
3 Japan 27 12 17 56
4 *ROC 20 26 23 69
5 Britain 20 21 22 63
6 Australia 17 7 22 46
7 Germany 10 11 16 37
8 Netherlands 10 11 12 33
9 Italy 10 10 19 39
10 France 9 12 11 32
15 South Korea 6 4 10 20

* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

