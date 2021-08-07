(Olympics) medal standings
All News 23:48 August 07, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics through Saturday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|38
|31
|18
|87
|2
|United States
|36
|39
|33
|108
|3
|Japan
|27
|12
|17
|56
|4
|*ROC
|20
|26
|23
|69
|5
|Britain
|20
|21
|22
|63
|6
|Australia
|17
|7
|22
|46
|7
|Germany
|10
|11
|16
|37
|8
|Netherlands
|10
|11
|12
|33
|9
|Italy
|10
|10
|19
|39
|10
|France
|9
|12
|11
|32
|15
|South Korea
|6
|4
|10
|20
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
