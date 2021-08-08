(Olympics) medal standings
All News 18:09 August 08, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Below are the final medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States
|39
|41
|33
|113
|2
|China
|38
|32
|18
|88
|3
|Japan
|27
|14
|17
|58
|4
|Britain
|22
|21
|22
|65
|5
|*ROC
|20
|28
|23
|71
|6
|Australia
|17
|7
|22
|46
|7
|Netherlands
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|France
|10
|12
|11
|33
|9
|Germany
|10
|11
|16
|37
|10
|Italy
|10
|10
|20
|40
|16
|South Korea
|6
|4
|10
|20
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
