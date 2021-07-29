S. Korea is safer when it works closely with Japan: U.S. diplomat

"It's no secret that for many years, we have been working with Tokyo and Seoul to try to find common ground. And let's be frank -- history is not going to change. The atrocities of the 20th century are what they are," he told the conference attended by some 100 people from South Korea and the U.S., including former South Korean Foreign Minister Yu Myung-hwan and retired Gen. Vincent Brooks, former chief of the U.S. Forces Korea, who currently heads the KDVA.