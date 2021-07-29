Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- Fencing Avengers pierce the sky (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- No crying but thumbs-up: Teen phenoms are cool after losing (Kookmin Daily)
-- Our feet were faster than their hands (Donga Ilbo)
-- With no reflection on policy, gov't urges no homebuying (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Top fencers capture second straight Olympic win (Segye Times)
-- On real estate, gov't says, 'Don't buy homes'; On COVID-19, 'Stay at home' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hospitals panic at record high COVID-19 infections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Workplace atop telephone pole is '50 C kiln' (Hankyoreh)
-- One year into leasing law, only gimmicks flourish through legal loopholes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Shinsegye unleashes 4 tln won in M&As this year alone (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Homecooked meals make exit in food market 'big bang' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Finance minister cautions public on buying houses (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Are inter-Korean talks going virtual? (Korea Herald)
-- Economy, fairness to top election issues (Korea Times)
