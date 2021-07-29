(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 29)

Trump's successor Joe Biden's administration has offered to meet with the North "anytime, anywhere without preconditions," since it completed a monthslong review of Washington's policy approach to Pyongyang in April. During her visit to Seoul last week, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman reiterated a call for Pyongyang to return to dialogue, saying Washington was looking forward to a "reliable, predictable and constructive" way forward with it.