(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 29)

Poisonous clauses are aplenty in the proposed bill. For instance, the bill allows alleged victims of fake news to lodge a complaint to get compensation up to five times their claimed damages. As existing criminal law can fully cover such damages, the introduction of punitive damages on top of that is redundant. According to the revision, compensation by media organizations is also determined in an unreasonable way: based on the amount of their revenues in the previous year. You cannot find such legislation in any part of the world. That's not all. The revision regulates the space, length or time of a correction, which is an unabashed infringement on the autonomy of the press.