N.K. leader says 'kindred ties' with China will last for generations
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed that "kindred ties" with China will carry on generation after generation as he visited a monument symbolizing friendly relations between the two countries, state media said Thursday.
On Wednesday, Kim visited the Friendship Tower in Pyongyang, which was erected to commemorate China's participation in the 1950-53 Korean War, and sent a wreath to mark the 68th anniversary of the armistice that ended the war, the Korean Central News Agency said.
"The noble soul and exploits of the Chinese people who aided the sacred historic struggle of the Korean people at the cost of their blood when the DPRK was undergoing the harshest and most difficult trials will remain immortal," Kim was quoted as saying.
"The DPRK-China friendship forged as kindred ties will be firmly carried forward generation after generation on the road for the common cause," he said, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Top officials accompanied Kim, including Jo Yong-won, secretary for Organizational Affairs of the party's Central Committee, and Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party who is believed to have been dismissed as a member of the Workers' Party of Korea's Presidium in a recent reshuffle.
North Korea and China have emphasized their close and friendly relations amid stalemated nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington, and an escalating Sino-U.S. rivalry.
Earlier this month, Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged messages to mark the 60th anniversary of signing their friendship treaty and stressed their commitment to further strengthen relations between the two countries.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
(News Focus) Hotline restoration raises hopes for inter-Korean summit, resumption of nuclear talks
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome