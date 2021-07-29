1953 -- Yok Do-san, a North Korea-born wrestler who later became a Japanese idol for his power and skill, establishes the Japan Wrestling Association. Yok, better known in Japan as Rikidozan, knocked down opponents with his trademark karate chop in the ring. He emerged as a national hero in the 1950s and early 1960s, helping to restore Japan's pride and self-esteem after its defeat in World War II.

