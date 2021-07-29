Meritz Securities Q2 net income up 22.2 pct to 190.3 bln won
All News 08:07 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 190.3 billion won (US$164.8 million), up 22.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 239.8 billion won, up 8.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 28.1 percent to 4.87 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(URGENT) Non-capital areas to be placed under Level 3 distancing restrictions from Monday
-
(News Focus) Hotline restoration raises hopes for inter-Korean summit, resumption of nuclear talks
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome