Meritz Securities Q2 net income up 22.2 pct to 190.3 bln won

All News 08:07 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 190.3 billion won (US$164.8 million), up 22.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 239.8 billion won, up 8.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 28.1 percent to 4.87 trillion won.
