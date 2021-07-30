Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 8

All News 09:00 July 30, 2021

Tokyo, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Saturday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Archery (Yumenoshima Park Archery Field)
Men's individual event, round of 16 (9:30 a.m.)

- Athletics (Olympic Stadium)
Men's pole vault, qualification (9:40 a.m.)

- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Men's singles, quarterfinals (9 a.m.)
Women's doubles, semifinals (9 a.m.)
Women's singles, semifinals (6 p.m.)

- Baseball (Yokohama Baseball Stadium)
Preliminary game vs. the United States (7 p.m.)

- Boxing (Kokugikan Arena)
Women's featherweight, semifinals (1:39 p.m. / 7:39 p.m.)

- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Women's 3m springboard, semifinals (3 p.m.)

- Fencing (Makuhari Messe Hall B)
Women's team sabre, round of 16 (10 a.m.)

- Football (International Stadium Yokohama)
Men's quarterfinals vs. Mexico (8 p.m.)

- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Men's third round (7:30 a.m.)

- Handball (Yoyogi National Stadium)
Women's group match vs. Montenegro (11 a.m.)

- Judo (Nippon Budokan)
Mixed team event, round of 16 (11 a.m.)

- Sailing (Enoshima Yacht Harbour)
Men's RS:X windsurfer, medal race (3:30 p.m.)

- Shooting (Asaka Shooting Range)
Women's 50m rifle, three positions, qualification and final (12 p.m. / 4 p.m.)

- Swimming (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 50m freestyle, semifinals (11:11 a.m.)

- Volleyball (Ariake Arena)
Women's preliminary match vs. Japan (7:40 p.m.)

- Weightlifting (Tokyo International Forum)
Men's 96kg (11:50 a.m. / 7:50 p.m.)
