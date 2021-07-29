Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/26 Sunny 60
Incheon 31/27 Sunny 60
Suwon 34/26 Sunny 60
Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 36/24 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 33/24 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 60
Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 0
Jeju 33/25 Sunny 0
Daegu 34/24 Sunny 20
Busan 31/25 Sunny 0
(END)
