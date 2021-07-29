Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/27 Sunny 60

Suwon 34/26 Sunny 60

Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 36/24 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 33/24 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 0

Jeju 33/25 Sunny 0

Daegu 34/24 Sunny 20

Busan 31/25 Sunny 0

(END)

