Hanwha Life Insurance Q2 net income up 109.8 pct to 165.3 bln won

All News 09:32 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 165.3 billion won (US$143.6 million), up 109.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 240.8 billion won, up 95.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 6.5 percent to 5.89 trillion won.
