S. Korea's labor productivity up 7.1 pct in Q1: KPC
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's labor productivity gathered ground in the first quarter of the year as workers' output increased despite the shortened working hours, data showed Thursday.
The country's labor productivity index came to 113.7 in the January-March period, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Productivity Center (KPC).
The index refers to added value and output with the amount of labor allocated for production. A higher number means better productivity.
The country's total added value advanced 2 percent on-year over the first quarter, as businesses expanded facility investment, with South Korea also enjoying stronger outbound shipments.
The amount of labor input, on the other hand, slipped 4.8 percent as operations of some businesses were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
By segment, the manufacturing sector registered an index of 120.4 in the first quarter, up 9.3 percent from a year earlier.
The service sector index advanced 6.5 percent over the period to 114.5, the data also showed.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome