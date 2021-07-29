Homegrown action film 'Mogadishu' tops S. Korean box office on its 1st day
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actioner "Escape from Mogadishu" has topped the domestic box office on the day of its release, data showed Thursday.
The film, directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, attracted over 126,000 visitors on Wednesday to sit atop the box office on its first day, taking up almost half of the daily ticket sales, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.
The big-budget tentpole starring popular actors like Kim Yun-seok and Zo In-sung is based on a true story of the life-and-death escape by diplomats in South and North Korean missions in the capital city of Somalia during the civil war in 1991.
Releases of many films have been postponed due to the protracted COVID-19 pandemic, but "Mogadishu" was able to hit theaters thanks to the film industry's rare decision to guarantee support of 50 percent of the total production cost.
Two other movies released on the same day -- local horror film "The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey" and American adventure flick "Jungle Cruise" -- came in fourth and fifth, respectively. DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" fell to No. 2, followed by Marvel Studios' "Black Widow."
