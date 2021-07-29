Military reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- A Navy officer and a civilian worker for the military tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The officer in the southern city of Changwon was confirmed to have been infected while in quarantine, and the civilian worker in Seoul tested positive after one of his family members recently contracted the virus, according to the ministry.
The latest cases brought the total caseload among the military population to 1,497, with 305 of them under treatment, it added.
South Korea has experienced a new wave of the pandemic since late last month, with the daily caseload coming to 1,674 COVID-19 cases, including 1,632 local infections, on Thursday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Meanwhile, the defense ministry said 109,773 troops aged 30 and older, or 93.9 percent of the age group, have received their second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome