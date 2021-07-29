LS Electric Q2 net income up 58.6 pct to 37.7 bln won
All News 11:13 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 37.7 billion won (US$32.8 million), up 58.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 21.2 percent on-year to 47 billion won. Revenue increased 7.5 percent to 643.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 10.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome