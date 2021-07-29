Seoul stocks trim early gains on tech losses
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks pared earlier gains late Thursday morning on tech losses, amid a muted response over the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.04 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,238.24 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a solid start after a two-day gain, backed by second-quarter surprise earnings by large caps, including market bellwether Samsung Electronics and other heavyweights on the KOSPI.
Investors were relieved by the Federal Open Market Committee meeting results, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that the U.S. economy is recovering, but more progress is needed to meet the conditions for scaling back the Fed's accommodative policies.
Stocks fell back to losses in the late morning, however, largely as investors sought to lock in profits from the companies' estimate-beating earnings.
In Seoul, Samsung Electronics lost 0.38 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.88 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver decreased 0.34 percent, but pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 0.66 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat, and leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,150.75 won to the U.S. dollar, up 3.85 won from the previous session's close.
