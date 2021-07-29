FM Chung to attend ASEAN-led virtual meetings next week
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will attend a series of annual gatherings led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) via video links next week to discuss the fight against COVID-19, climate change and other shared challenges, his office said Thursday.
From Tuesday through Friday, Chung plans to join the virtual sessions -- the South Korea-ASEAN meeting; the ASEAN plus three meeting that involves China and Japan; the East Asia Summit (EAS); and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), according to the foreign ministry.
He will use those sessions to cement Seoul's New Southern Policy aimed at deepening ties with ASEAN, enhance cooperation against the pandemic, and call for participants' support for Seoul's drive to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
It remains unknown whether North Korea will join this year's session of the ARF, a rare multilateral forum involving the North. Last year, An Kwang-il, who was the North's ambassador to Indonesia, attended a virtual ARF session.
The South Korea-ASEAN gathering and the ASEAN Plus Three talks are slated for Tuesday. The EAS session involving major regional powers, including the United States, China, Japan and Russia, is set for Wednesday.
The ARF meeting involving North Korea and 26 other countries is scheduled to take place Friday, with the agenda likely to include the Korean Peninsula issues, as well as other regional and global challenges, the ministry said.
