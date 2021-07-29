Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) Archer Oh Jin-hyek falters in quest for 2nd gold in Tokyo

All News 12:59 July 29, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean archer Oh Jin-hyek's quest for a second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics ended Thursday with an early elimination from the individual event.

Oh lost to Atanu Das of India by the set score of 6-5 in the round of 32 at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. Oh had teamed up with Kim Woo-jin and Kim Je-deok to capture the team gold medal on Monday. With Oh's elimination Thursday and Kim Je-deok's exit Tuesday, Kim Woo-jin is now tasked with extending South Korea's winning streak in this event to three Olympics.

Oh Jin-hyek of South Korea reacts to his loss to Atanu Das of India in the round of 32 match in the men's individual archery event at the Tokyo Olympics at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

Oh won the 2012 gold medal in the men's individual, and Koo Bon-chan matched that feat in 2016.

In the individual match, archers each shoot three arrows per set. A set win is worth two points and a tie is good for one point. The first to reach six points is the winner.

Oh won the first set 26-25, but the two archers both had 27 points in the second set, which still gave Oh a 3-1 lead.

They posted 27s in the next set, keeping Oh in front at 4-2. But then Das took the fourth set 27-22, which included an uncharacteristic 6 from Oh with his third arrow.

All knotted at 4-4, the two archers had an identical 28 in the fifth set.

They went into a shoot-off, and Das' 10 beat Oh's 9.

Oh Jin-hyek of South Korea shoots an arrow during the round of 32 match against Atanu Das of India in the men's individual archery event at the Tokyo Olympics at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

