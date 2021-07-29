(Olympics) Archer Oh Jin-hyek falters in quest for 2nd gold in Tokyo
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean archer Oh Jin-hyek's quest for a second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics ended Thursday with an early elimination from the individual event.
Oh lost to Atanu Das of India by the set score of 6-5 in the round of 32 at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. Oh had teamed up with Kim Woo-jin and Kim Je-deok to capture the team gold medal on Monday. With Oh's elimination Thursday and Kim Je-deok's exit Tuesday, Kim Woo-jin is now tasked with extending South Korea's winning streak in this event to three Olympics.
Oh won the 2012 gold medal in the men's individual, and Koo Bon-chan matched that feat in 2016.
In the individual match, archers each shoot three arrows per set. A set win is worth two points and a tie is good for one point. The first to reach six points is the winner.
Oh won the first set 26-25, but the two archers both had 27 points in the second set, which still gave Oh a 3-1 lead.
They posted 27s in the next set, keeping Oh in front at 4-2. But then Das took the fourth set 27-22, which included an uncharacteristic 6 from Oh with his third arrow.
All knotted at 4-4, the two archers had an identical 28 in the fifth set.
They went into a shoot-off, and Das' 10 beat Oh's 9.
