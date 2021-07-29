Smaller firms' biz confidence worsens for Aug. amid pandemic: poll
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's smaller firms' business outlook fell for the third consecutive month for August amid tighter coronavirus curbs, a poll showed Thursday.
The survey of 3,150 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) showed that the small business health index (SBHI) came to 73.6 for the coming month, down 5.3 points from July.
It marks the third straight month of decline. The index fell in June and July due to a surge in prices of raw materials and a shipping bottleneck stemming from a container shortage.
A reading below 100 indicates pessimists outnumber optimists. The survey was taken by the Korea Federation of SMEs from July 15-22.
The federation said a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases has had a negative impact on SMEs' business sentiment by stoking worries that domestic demand could weaken further due to tighter social distancing measures.
According to the survey, the SBHI for the manufacturing sector came to 80.6 for November, down 4.9 points from July, while that for non-manufacturing companies also dropped 5.5 points to 70.
The index for the hospitality and restaurant industry tumbled 32.1 points to 44 for August, posting the largest on-month drop among all industrial sectors.
Slightly over 60 percent of the respondents cited sluggish domestic demand as the biggest hurdle to their management, followed by rising costs (42.3 percent), cutthroat competition (40.8 percent) and increasing material costs (38.5 percent).
