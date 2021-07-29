LG Chem takes over LG Elec's battery separator biz
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top chemical firm, LG Chem Ltd., said Thursday it will take over LG Electronics Inc.'s battery separator business at 525 billion won (US$458.5 million) to expand its battery material portfolio.
LG Chem, the parent of battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd., said it decided to acquire LG Electronics' chemical electronic material (CEM) unit to solidify its leading position in the battery industry.
Battery separators are one of the key components of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, which are important in preventing batteries from exploding in the charging process.
LG Chem said the deal includes LG Electronics' production lines in South Korea, Poland and China, as well as about 800 employees and other intangible assets.
The two companies are affiliates of LG Group, the nation's fourth-largest conglomerate.
The latest acquisition is part of the chemical firm's plan to invest 6 trillion won by 2025 to establish a wide battery supply chain.
In December, LG Chem plans to break ground for a separator factory with an annual production capacity of 60,000 tons in the southeastern city of Gumi.
LG Chem said it is also preparing a joint venture with mining companies to secure stable supplies of key metals used in battery production.
LG Energy, the world's No. 2 battery supplier, is a major supplier of batteries for nearly all major global carmakers, including Tesla, General Motors, Ford, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen, as well as South Korea's two largest automakers -- Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
Ward office moves to close controversial church for breaking COVID-19 rules