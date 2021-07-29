Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S-1 Q2 net income down 6 pct. to 45.4 bln won

All News 14:31 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 45.4 billion won (US$39.7 million), down 6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 60.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 64.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 4.2 percent to 582.6 billion won.
(END)

