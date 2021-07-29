Samsung to expand presence in base station equipment market in 2021: report
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is projected to increase its share in the mobile base station equipment market this year, a report showed Thursday, amid its push to increase overseas sales in the 5G network sector.
The South Korean tech giant is estimated to have logged 12.5 percent market share in 2021, up from 9 percent a year ago, to rank fourth in the global base station market, according to industry researcher TrendForce.
"It should be pointed out that Samsung has similarly benefitted from its relatively low costs and successful 5G commercialization efforts," TrendForce said. "Not only is Samsung supplying base station components to the three largest mobile network operators in Korea, but it is also collaborating with operators in the US (including AT&T, Sprint and Verizon) while having established supply agreements with NTT Docomo in Japan."
In its second-quarter earnings announcement, Samsung said its network business saw improved performance compared to the previous quarter on the back of its growth in North America and 5G expansion in South Korea.
The company added it will continue to drive sales growth in North America and Japan while seeking new business opportunities in Europe and other markets.
Despite sanctions from the U.S., China's Huawei is projected to stay in the lead with 30 percent share this year, up from 29 percent a year ago.
Sweden-based Ericsson and Finland's Nokia are to take second and third place, respectively, but TrendForce forecasts their market shares to decline this year. Ericsson is projected to take 23 percent share in 2021, down from 26 percent a year earlier, while Nokia is expected to grab 20 percent share this year, down from 21.5 percent a year ago.
TrendForce predicted expanding distance learning and work-from-home demand will lead to more 5G base stations worldwide, saying that such trends have brought about a 40 percent increase in average global network bandwidth consumption.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
