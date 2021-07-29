Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoong Q2 net income up 139.1 pct to 27.6 bln won

All News 15:02 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Daewoong Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 27.6 billion won (US$24.1 million), up 139.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 43.3 billion won, up 124 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 16 percent to 381.5 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!