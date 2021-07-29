Daewoong Q2 net income up 139.1 pct to 27.6 bln won
All News 15:02 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Daewoong Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 27.6 billion won (US$24.1 million), up 139.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 43.3 billion won, up 124 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 16 percent to 381.5 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
Ward office moves to close controversial church for breaking COVID-19 rules