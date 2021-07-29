Hanmi Pharm Q2 net income up 43.1 pct to 8.3 bln won
All News 15:05 July 29, 2021
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm. Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 8.3 billion won (US$7.2 million), up 43.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 15.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 10.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14.7 percent to 279.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 8.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
