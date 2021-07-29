Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Science Q2 net income up 36 pct to 10.8 bln won

All News 15:06 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 10.8 billion won (US$9.4 million), up 36 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 44.8 percent on-year to 13.7 billion won. Revenue increased 12.9 percent to 235.3 billion won.
