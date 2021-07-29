LG Electronics' upbeat performance continues in Q2 with robust home appliance biz
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. continued to log strong quarterly earnings as its home appliance business once again anchored robust second-quarter results amid the pandemic.
The South Korean tech giant said its operating profit spiked 65.5 percent to 1.11 trillion won (US$968 million) in the April-June period, its best second-quarter performance since 2009. Sales jumped 48.4 percent on-year to 17.1 trillion won over the cited period, its largest ever for any second quarter.
The figures were in line with its earnings guidance announced earlier this month that slightly missed the market consensus.
Compared with the first quarter, when the company posted its best-ever quarterly performance, sales were down 3.9 percent, while operating profit declined 37 percent.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
ID card mobile verification service due next year