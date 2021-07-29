KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 27,100 UP 50
SKNetworks 6,180 DN 40
TaihanElecWire 2,615 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 25,600 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 180,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 98,500 DN 800
DL 78,200 UP 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,150 UP 50
KIA CORP. 86,300 UP 200
SamyangFood 91,200 UP 1,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,500 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 479,000 UP 15,000
TaekwangInd 1,114,000 UP 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,030 0
Daewoong 37,300 UP 700
KAL 30,150 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,610 0
LG Corp. 96,400 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 155,500 UP 2,500
BoryungPharm 17,950 UP 300
L&L 13,250 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 73,100 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,400 DN 700
Shinsegae 271,500 0
Nongshim 326,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 89,700 DN 400
ORION Holdings 16,600 0
NEXENTIRE 9,270 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 131,000 UP 1,000
KCC 352,000 UP 23,000
SKBP 120,500 UP 500
AmoreG 57,700 DN 2,300
HyundaiMtr 222,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 20,800 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 81,000 DN 200
SK hynix 114,000 0
Youngpoong 691,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 54,900 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,450 UP 850
SamsungF&MIns 216,500 UP 500
(MORE)
