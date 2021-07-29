Daesang 27,100 UP 50

SKNetworks 6,180 DN 40

TaihanElecWire 2,615 UP 5

Hyundai M&F INS 25,600 DN 50

CJ LOGISTICS 180,000 DN 1,000

DOOSAN 98,500 DN 800

DL 78,200 UP 900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,150 UP 50

KIA CORP. 86,300 UP 200

SamyangFood 91,200 UP 1,300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,500 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 479,000 UP 15,000

TaekwangInd 1,114,000 UP 7,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,030 0

Daewoong 37,300 UP 700

KAL 30,150 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,610 0

LG Corp. 96,400 UP 500

POSCO CHEMICAL 155,500 UP 2,500

BoryungPharm 17,950 UP 300

L&L 13,250 DN 300

LOTTE Fine Chem 73,100 UP 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 53,400 DN 700

Shinsegae 271,500 0

Nongshim 326,000 UP 3,500

SGBC 89,700 DN 400

ORION Holdings 16,600 0

NEXENTIRE 9,270 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 131,000 UP 1,000

KCC 352,000 UP 23,000

SKBP 120,500 UP 500

AmoreG 57,700 DN 2,300

HyundaiMtr 222,000 DN 500

BukwangPharm 20,800 UP 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 81,000 DN 200

SK hynix 114,000 0

Youngpoong 691,000 0

HyundaiEng&Const 54,900 DN 500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,450 UP 850

SamsungF&MIns 216,500 UP 500

