HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,050 UP 400

Kogas 36,500 UP 650

Hanwha 30,150 UP 50

DB HiTek 61,300 DN 500

CJ 100,500 0

JWPHARMA 28,550 DN 50

LX INT 30,750 DN 100

DongkukStlMill 20,800 DN 450

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 111,000 DN 4,000

ShinhanGroup 40,050 UP 350

HITEJINRO 34,500 UP 50

Yuhan 62,500 UP 800

LOTTE 38,100 UP 200

GCH Corp 31,650 UP 50

LotteChilsung 144,500 UP 8,500

Hyosung 125,000 UP 5,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,050 0

POSCO 359,000 DN 8,500

DB INSURANCE 56,800 UP 1,000

SamsungElec 79,000 DN 200

NHIS 12,800 DN 50

DongwonInd 247,500 DN 500

SK Discovery 49,650 UP 50

LS 73,500 UP 600

GC Corp 298,500 UP 7,000

GS E&C 45,050 UP 250

GS Retail 35,650 UP 50

Ottogi 540,000 UP 12,000

IlyangPharm 33,550 UP 350

F&F Holdings 38,050 UP 550

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 765,000 UP 6,000

MERITZ SECU 5,000 UP 50

HtlShilla 94,400 UP 800

KPIC 262,000 DN 5,000

Hanmi Science 74,000 UP 400

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,100 UP 30

SKC 161,500 UP 2,000

SamsungElecMech 192,000 UP 4,000

Hanssem 123,000 UP 3,500

KSOE 135,000 UP 2,000

(MORE)