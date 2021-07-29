KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,050 UP 400
Kogas 36,500 UP 650
Hanwha 30,150 UP 50
DB HiTek 61,300 DN 500
CJ 100,500 0
JWPHARMA 28,550 DN 50
LX INT 30,750 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 20,800 DN 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 111,000 DN 4,000
ShinhanGroup 40,050 UP 350
HITEJINRO 34,500 UP 50
Yuhan 62,500 UP 800
LOTTE 38,100 UP 200
GCH Corp 31,650 UP 50
LotteChilsung 144,500 UP 8,500
Hyosung 125,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,050 0
POSCO 359,000 DN 8,500
DB INSURANCE 56,800 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 79,000 DN 200
NHIS 12,800 DN 50
DongwonInd 247,500 DN 500
SK Discovery 49,650 UP 50
LS 73,500 UP 600
GC Corp 298,500 UP 7,000
GS E&C 45,050 UP 250
GS Retail 35,650 UP 50
Ottogi 540,000 UP 12,000
IlyangPharm 33,550 UP 350
F&F Holdings 38,050 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 765,000 UP 6,000
MERITZ SECU 5,000 UP 50
HtlShilla 94,400 UP 800
KPIC 262,000 DN 5,000
Hanmi Science 74,000 UP 400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,100 UP 30
SKC 161,500 UP 2,000
SamsungElecMech 192,000 UP 4,000
Hanssem 123,000 UP 3,500
KSOE 135,000 UP 2,000
(MORE)
-
