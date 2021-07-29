KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,200 DN 550
OCI 118,000 DN 7,000
LS ELECTRIC 64,600 UP 800
KorZinc 538,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0
HyundaiMipoDock 85,300 UP 1,700
IS DONGSEO 54,600 UP 300
S-Oil 101,000 0
LG Innotek 229,500 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 265,500 DN 4,500
HMM 40,800 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI WIA 98,000 UP 2,400
KumhoPetrochem 207,500 DN 4,000
Mobis 273,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,600 UP 1,500
S-1 81,400 UP 300
ZINUS 103,000 UP 3,500
Hanchem 268,000 UP 7,000
DWS 43,550 DN 350
KEPCO 25,050 UP 100
SamsungSecu 44,250 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 16,200 DN 250
SKTelecom 312,500 UP 1,500
SNT MOTIV 64,600 DN 100
HyundaiElev 52,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 185,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,600 UP 450
KUMHOTIRE 6,760 DN 10
Hanon Systems 15,700 DN 50
SK 273,000 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 65,100 UP 1,500
Handsome 39,500 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 18,050 UP 150
COWAY 86,300 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 110,000 0
IBK 10,350 0
DONGSUH 30,550 UP 100
SamsungEng 23,950 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 144,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 7,640 UP 130
