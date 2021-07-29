SAMSUNG CARD 34,900 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 25,050 UP 350

KT 33,800 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195500 DN500

LOTTE TOUR 19,750 UP 100

LG Uplus 15,000 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 76,700 UP 600

KT&G 82,700 UP 100

DHICO 22,550 0

Doosanfc 49,800 UP 900

LG Display 22,500 DN 400

Kangwonland 26,150 UP 200

NAVER 439,500 DN 2,500

Kakao 148,500 UP 500

NCsoft 841,000 UP 32,000

KIWOOM 119,500 UP 1,000

DSME 33,450 UP 700

DSINFRA 16,400 UP 50

DWEC 7,430 UP 10

DongwonF&B 221,500 UP 4,000

KEPCO KPS 42,900 DN 150

LGH&H 1,490,000 DN 5,000

LGCHEM 835,000 0

KEPCO E&C 53,700 DN 1,400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,000 UP 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,250 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 166,500 UP 2,500

Celltrion 261,500 0

Huchems 24,350 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 168,000 UP 4,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,200 UP 200

KIH 97,100 DN 1,000

LOTTE Himart 35,700 UP 50

GS 43,850 UP 100

CJ CGV 30,400 UP 200

LIG Nex1 43,250 DN 400

Fila Holdings 52,300 UP 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 200,500 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,700 DN 50

HANWHA LIFE 3,445 UP 15

(MORE)