KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,900 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 25,050 UP 350
KT 33,800 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 19,750 UP 100
LG Uplus 15,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,700 UP 600
KT&G 82,700 UP 100
DHICO 22,550 0
Doosanfc 49,800 UP 900
LG Display 22,500 DN 400
Kangwonland 26,150 UP 200
NAVER 439,500 DN 2,500
Kakao 148,500 UP 500
NCsoft 841,000 UP 32,000
KIWOOM 119,500 UP 1,000
DSME 33,450 UP 700
DSINFRA 16,400 UP 50
DWEC 7,430 UP 10
DongwonF&B 221,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 42,900 DN 150
LGH&H 1,490,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 835,000 0
KEPCO E&C 53,700 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,250 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 166,500 UP 2,500
Celltrion 261,500 0
Huchems 24,350 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,200 UP 200
KIH 97,100 DN 1,000
LOTTE Himart 35,700 UP 50
GS 43,850 UP 100
CJ CGV 30,400 UP 200
LIG Nex1 43,250 DN 400
Fila Holdings 52,300 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 200,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,700 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,445 UP 15
