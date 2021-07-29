AMOREPACIFIC 229,000 DN 7,500

FOOSUNG 12,900 UP 200

SK Innovation 258,000 DN 2,500

POONGSAN 40,050 UP 550

KBFinancialGroup 52,600 UP 100

Hansae 21,200 0

LX HAUSYS 102,500 UP 3,000

Youngone Corp 39,350 DN 350

CSWIND 83,900 0

GKL 16,100 UP 100

KOLON IND 81,200 UP 1,000

HanmiPharm 328,500 UP 5,000

BNK Financial Group 7,700 UP 30

emart 170,500 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY489 00 0

KOLMAR KOREA 55,700 UP 300

HANJINKAL 66,900 DN 400

DoubleUGames 61,800 UP 400

CUCKOO 129,500 UP 1,500

COSMAX 126,000 DN 500

MANDO 62,400 UP 1,400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 911,000 UP 5,000

INNOCEAN 62,300 DN 300

Doosan Bobcat 44,800 DN 250

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 0

Netmarble 142,500 UP 3,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69200 UP300

ORION 119,000 UP 2,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,900 UP 150

BGF Retail 163,500 UP 500

SKCHEM 242,000 DN 2,000

HDC-OP 31,150 UP 250

HYOSUNG TNC 916,000 UP 30,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 642,000 UP 40,000

SKBS 171,000 UP 5,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,050 DN 50

HYBE 297,000 DN 2,000

SK ie technology 225,000 DN 4,500

DL E&C 146,000 UP 1,500

LX HOLDINGS 10,550 UP 50

(END)