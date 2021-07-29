KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 229,000 DN 7,500
FOOSUNG 12,900 UP 200
SK Innovation 258,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 40,050 UP 550
KBFinancialGroup 52,600 UP 100
Hansae 21,200 0
LX HAUSYS 102,500 UP 3,000
Youngone Corp 39,350 DN 350
CSWIND 83,900 0
GKL 16,100 UP 100
KOLON IND 81,200 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 328,500 UP 5,000
BNK Financial Group 7,700 UP 30
emart 170,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY489 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 55,700 UP 300
HANJINKAL 66,900 DN 400
DoubleUGames 61,800 UP 400
CUCKOO 129,500 UP 1,500
COSMAX 126,000 DN 500
MANDO 62,400 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 911,000 UP 5,000
INNOCEAN 62,300 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 44,800 DN 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 0
Netmarble 142,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69200 UP300
ORION 119,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,900 UP 150
BGF Retail 163,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 242,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 31,150 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 916,000 UP 30,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 642,000 UP 40,000
SKBS 171,000 UP 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,050 DN 50
HYBE 297,000 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 225,000 DN 4,500
DL E&C 146,000 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,550 UP 50
(END)
