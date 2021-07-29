KDCA to use 3.6 tln won from extra budget to fight pandemic
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Thursday it will spend 3.6 trillion won (US$3.12 billion) of the country's recently approved extra budget in efforts to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Last week, the National Assembly passed a 34.9 trillion-won extra budget, largely intended to provide financial support for small businesses. It is South Korea's second supplementary budget this year.
Of the total 3.6 trillion won earmarked for the KDCA, the health agency said it will spend 1.5 trillion won to purchase vaccines and 295.7 billion won to provide support for medical facilities conducting inoculations
The country has so far clinched deals for 193 million vaccine doses from global pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Novavax, as well as through the World Health Organization's global vaccine COVAX Facility project.
As of Thursday, a total of 18.38 million people, or 35.8 percent of the country's 51.3 million population, have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, and 7.02 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the KDCA.
Health authorities aim to inoculate 70 percent of the population with a single vaccine dose by September to achieve herd immunity in November.
The public health agency said it will also spend 1.56 trillion won from the extra budget on strengthening measures to contain the virus, with 1.07 trillion won set aside for COVID-19 tests.
The KDCA added that 47.1 billion won has also been earmarked to purchase COVID-19 treatments, which include oral medication currently under development.
The latest extra budget increases KDCA's spending for this year to 6.9 trillion won.
